UNHCR Increases the Number of Ukrainian Refugees to 4.8 Million

Russia's action has been decisive in transferring personnel out of the territory in the conflict in Ukraine, even in spite of the obstacles put by Kiev for the creation of humanitarian corridors.

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) revealed on Saturday that about 4.8 million people have left Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation in defense of Donbas.

Data shown by the agency highlights Poland as the country that has taken in the most refugees from Ukraine with about 2.7 million.

Likewise, Romania has received 730,000 displaced persons; Russia (484,000); Hungary (450,000); Moldova (421,000) and Slovakia with 332,000, which would make a total of 4,836,445 identified refugees.

UN humanitarian chief visits Kyiv and pushes for local ceasefires The first of humanitarian concerns is the need for safe passage and evacuations of civilians from these places of hell they currently inhabit, #Mariupol being the worst- @UNReliefChief https://t.co/fcdxPpXAeY — UNHCR Ukraine (@UNHCRUkraine) April 11, 2022

Just this Saturday, Russia denounced Ukraine for attacking humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kharkov and Zaporozhie with mortars and small arms, according to the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

These nearly five million displaced persons since February 24 represent the largest exodus of people in the shortest period of time recorded in Europe since the Second World War.