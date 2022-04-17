Pope Francis Calls for Peace in Ukraine and the World

This Easter Sunday, after his message, the Pope imparted the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the central balcony of the façade of St. Peter's Basilica.

On Easter Sunday, which marks the end of Holy Week, the pontiff also imparts his traditional Urbi et Orbi (To the city and the world) blessing to Christians around the world from the so-called balcony of the temple's blessings.

Francis asked the faithful: "Let us all commit ourselves to ask for peace with a powerful voice, from the balconies and in the streets".

The Pope emphasized the pacification of the conflict in Ukraine, and at the same time called for peace in the Middle East, the re-conciliation in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, while referring to the unstable situation in Libya, Yemen and Myanmar.

#UPDATE Pope Francis on Sunday called on world leaders to hear calls for peace during an "Easter of war," including conflict-ravaged Ukraine pic.twitter.com/dHeO4fqDdp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 17, 2022

On the other hand, Francis called for prayer and solidarity with the people of South Africa "affected by devastating floods" and "the entire African continent", particularly the Sahel region, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In his speech, the Vatican head of state had words of encouragement for Latin America and the Caribbean.

"May the Risen Christ accompany and assist the peoples of Latin America who, in some cases, have seen their social conditions worsen, exacerbated also by crime, violence, corruption and drug trafficking, in these difficult times of pandemic," he said.

Pope Francis presided at Holy Mass this Easter Sunday, April 17, to celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord together with thousands of faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square.

