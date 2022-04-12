Russia Will Fulfill the Noble Goals of Protecting Donbas: Putin

"They began to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian parade ground, they began to cultivate the shoots of nationalism and neo-Nazism that had been there for a long time," he said.

During a television broadcast from Belarus on Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian Armed Forces will achieve their goals in Ukraine.

"So it will be. There is no doubt. The goals are totally clear and noble... The main goal is to help the people of Donbas, whom we were forced to defend because the Kyiv authorities, pushed by the West, refused to comply." with the Minsk Agreements aimed at a peaceful solution of problems," he said.

Putin asserted that President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly stated that Kyiv "does not like" any clause of the Minsk Agreements, while "other officials stated that their implementation is impossible."

"They publicly rejected it. Well, it was simply impossible to continue tolerating this genocide that lasted eight years" since the beginning of the armed conflict between the Ukrainian Army and the Donetsk and Lugansk separatists, the Russian president stressed.

The Azov Battalion and their neo nazi symbol that Zelenskyy admits are now part of the Ukraine military.



Fact check, confirmed. The Australian government is sending money and weapons to support military action by neo nazis. pic.twitter.com/l1jYFi90IO — Peter Wallace (@PeterWallaceAU) April 6, 2022

Analyzing the course of events over the past year, Putin further noted that the conflict between Russia and Ukrainian neo-Nazis was an almost inevitable development.

"They began to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian parade ground, they began to cultivate the shoots of nationalism and neo-Nazism that had been there for a long time," he said, adding that Ukraine "cultivated the weed of neo-Nazism and Russia's clash against these forces was unavoidable, they were just waiting for the moment to attack".

"This is an obvious fact. Unfortunately, neo-Nazism has become a fact of life in a fairly large country near us. This is something obvious: it was inevitable, it was only a matter of time," Putin stressed.