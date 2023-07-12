UNGA President Calls for “New Economics of Water”

"...We need a board of UN agencies, a UN water envoy to lead it, supported by reformed UN Water..."

On Tuesday, Csaba Kőrösi, President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), called for a "new economics of water" and a "global water education network," based on innovations and the establishment of a "global water education network" to build the capacity and support for developing countries.

Speaking at the water session of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), Kőrösi also reminded that at the UN Water Conference (held in March), world leaders vowed "to move towards an inspiring, cooperative, transboundary and transformative Water Action Agenda," adding that 300 billion U.S. dollars were committed to its implementation with a potential of unlocking at least 1 trillion dollars for this purpose.

Furthermore, Kőrösialso underscored the need for inclusive and comprehensive transboundary agreements, based on the UN Water Convention, to support countries in all regions.

"We need to reform the institutional architecture. We need a board of UN agencies, a UN water envoy to lead it, supported by reformed UN Water and a scientific practice panel," Kőrösi said.

"We know what to do. We know how to do. What is missing now is the real action," he added.

It has been three months and 17 days since the UN Water Conference – an event hailed by many as historic.



Solutions have been identified.



We know what to do. We know how to do.



What is missing now is the real action.



Remarks to the #HLPF Session on #SDG6 ��… pic.twitter.com/izy4NbtabC — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) July 11, 2023

Various delegates present at the water session said that they expect the UN secretary-general will soon announce a special envoy for water with a mandate aiming to strengthen the global water governance and to enhance the visibility of water as a crucial part of the international agenda.

Among other topics discussed at the water session were the development of an integrated water and climate policy at national and global levels by 2030, and the establishment of a global water information system.

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs stated that in order to achieve universal coverage by 2030 a much faster progress is required.

According to UN official data, in 2022, around 2.2 billion people lack "safely managed drinking water," 3.5 billion don’t have safe sanitation access, and 2 billion devoid of basic hygiene services; the world is moving too slowly to reach the SDG 6 ensuring that basic water needs can be met.