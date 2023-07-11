Montevideo’s Freshwater Reserves Increase Amidst Water Crisis

The consumption of drinking water recorded in the last 24 hours in Montevideo and the metropolitan area was 515,489 cubic meters.

The Paso Severino reservoir, Uruguay's main freshwater reserve for drinking water purification, increased on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day, according to a report from the Presidency.

The report released through the official Twitter account of the Presidency said that between Monday and Tuesday there was an increase in water reserves of 210,580 cubic meters, going from 1,886,456 to 2,097,036 cubic meters.

This was the sixth consecutive day in which the reserves of the main source of drinking water supply for Montevideo and the metropolitan area showed an increase in their levels.

Uruguay is going through a water crisis that has brought to historic lows the main fresh drinking water reserve for the capital and the metropolitan area. It has been affected by the worst drought in more than 70 years.

ℹ️Informe sobre Emergencia Hídrica en Montevideo y zona metropolitana correspondiente al martes 11 de julio.



Report on Water Emergency in Montevideo and metropolitan area for Tuesday, July 11.

The state-owned company OSE has had to raise the sodium and chloride levels in the water it distributes through pipes, although it is still potable, according to the government.

According to the report, chloride and sodium concentration levels were below those authorized by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP): for chloride concentration, the maximum authorized is 720 mg/l; for sodium, the maximum endorsed by the MSP is 440 mg/l.

The Paso Severino dam has a total capacity of 70 million cubic meters. Although it has experienced an increase in the last few days after the rains recorded last week, the reservoir is still well below its capacity.