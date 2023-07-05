Government of Angola: Solutions Are Given to Water Shortage

Joao Borgues recognized the progress in the construction of the two dams that are being built in the south of the country, as urgent measures to face the drought. The dams must be ready by 2025 and for this purpose the government has implemented a significant number of investment programs. The minister said that the executive has been working at full speed, since the works require a high level of resources.

The construction of the dams ends up being a radical solution, which leaves behind other short and medium-term measures that have never been able to efficiently face climate change, which increasingly affects the country's economic infrastructure.

This solution is based on the Cuban experience, with a relatively high rainfall regime, which built dozens of reservoirs in the country that allows to reverse droughts and in a few days in one or more territories at a time. This is the case of the province of Holguín, where the rainfall a few weeks ago was decisive in creating large water reserves.

The Angolan minister also visits other places accompanied by a significant number of engineers. This is the case of his visit to the town of Catabola, highlights a government note. In this region a hydraulic network expansion project is being implemented, as well as maintenance and new investments made to the infrastructure for the use of electricity from hydroelectric plants. In this sense, it is intended to rehabilitate the Cunje hydroelectric, so that it can supply more than 4,500 consumers.

The note highlights that both reservoirs being built in the Cuvelai basin seek to supply the precious liquid to 136,000 people and 260,000 head of cattle, as well as irrigating more than 11,000 hectares of agricultural land.

In Angola, climate change is becoming priority to the authorities. In recent years, rainfall has decreased alarmingly with the consequent decrease in the water. In the interior of the country, many rivers that serve as the only source of water for dozens of rural towns and villages have dried up. Because of this, about 40 or 50 percent of the country's water stations are not working. It is expected that within two years, if the terms of this package of measures are met, the water supply will improve, especially in the south of the country.

Despite the prospects for these actions, there are critics of the government program, who recognize that the country still does not have structural environmental public policies to mitigate the effects derived from environmental problems. Since 2021, several environmental specialists and activists have demanded comprehensive and multidisciplinary policies to address the problems of climate change.