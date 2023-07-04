Chinese Embassy Denounces Japan Radioactive Water Dumping Plan

China called on the Japanese government to try to dispose of contaminated radioactive water in a scientific, safe, and transparent manner.

China's embassy in Japan denounced on Tuesday the Japanese government's plan to dump radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean this summer.

The embassy urged Tokyo to manage the nuclear-contaminated water in a transparent, safe, and science-based manner. It also warned of the enormous risks that could be posed to the marine environment and public health by dumping it into the ocean.

Japan's plan constitutes a violation of international norms and obligations, the embassy said.

As for the final report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted on the issue, the embassy said it cannot serve as a green light for Japan's plan, as it cannot prove its legitimacy and legality, nor can it absolve Japan of its moral responsibility and obligations under international law.

According to the Chinese embassy, the IAEA, in terms of functional authorization, is responsible for promoting the safe, proper, and peaceful use of nuclear technology, but it is not the appropriate body to assess the long-term effects of contaminated radioactive water on the marine environment and the health of marine life.

The Chinese Ambassador to Japan, Wu Jianghao, called on the Japanese government to seek to dispose of contaminated radioactive water in a scientific, safe, and transparent manner and to accept strict international supervision.

At the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi began his four-day visit to Japan today. Grossi met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to deliver the final assessment report on Japan's plan to dump nuclear-contaminated water into the sea.

Following the delivery of the IAEA report, Grossi told a press conference that "the release of treated water stored at the Fukushima Daiichi plant is a national decision of the Government of Japan and that this report is neither a recommendation nor an endorsement of that policy."

The IAEA Director General added that it is also up to Japan whether it allows other countries to participate in monitoring at the Fukushima Daiichi plant site, where the agency will have a continued presence to review, monitor, and evaluate discharge activities for decades to come, Grossi said.

Japan's plan to dump some 1.3 million metric tons of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea has raised concern and strong opposition throughout the Pacific and the international community at large.