UNESCO’s 41st General Conference Begins in Paris

UNESCO's 41st General Conference opened in Paris on Tuesday and will conclude on November 24 to discuss issues such as cultural policies, the future of education and ethics in science.

A special ceremony is scheduled for Friday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the specialized UN agency in education, science and culture, an event in which at least 25 heads of State and Government, in addition to a large number of ministers, are expected to participate.

UNESCO Communication and Public Information Director Matthieu Guevel told Prensa Latina that the General Conference will address issues of great relevance for the international community and will have important decisions to make.

Inicia sus trabajos la 41 Conferencia General de la #UNESCO. #Cuba presente con una delegación presidida por @elsa_ena, Ministra de Educación. https://t.co/OWEsC8UyRk — MINED (@CubaMined) November 9, 2021

"The 41st General Conference of #UNESCO begins its work. #Cuba present with a delegation headed by @elsa_ena Minister of Education."

All 193 Member States will have the opportunity to adopt the first global recommendations for the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence and Open Science, Guevel stressed.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has spearheaded revolutionary concepts such as the Universal Copyright Convention, the conservation and protection of World Heritage sites, the creation of Biosphere Reserves and international cooperation on those and other issues, Guevel told Prensa Latina.