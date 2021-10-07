Cuban Researcher Gets Unesco-L'Oréal Prize For Women in Science

With this award, Gladys Gutierrez hopes to inspire girls to study science and contribute to dispelling all stereotypes associated with pursuing a scientific career.

On Thursday, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the cosmetics company L'Oréal awarded the Young Talent Prize for Women in Science to Cuba’s Tropical Medicine Institute Pedro Kouri (IPK) researcher Gladys Gutierrez for her research on the transmission and evolution of the Zika virus.

"We learned of this award with immense pleasure. Many congratulations, comrade," the IPK tweeted. Gutierrez has a Master's degree in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and currently studies a Ph.D. on the virus transmitted by mosquitoes at the Pasteur Institute in Guadeloupe.

With this award, she hopes to inspire girls to study science and contribute to dispelling all stereotypes associated with pursuing a scientific career since women researchers are generally far less than men scientists.

"The Cuban Revolution has done a great job in promoting gender equity in our society. Nevertheless, there is still much work to be done in this regard both in our country and internationally," Gutierrez stressed.

Despite the shortage of talent in most of the technology fields, women still account for only 28% of #engineering graduates, and 40% of #ComputerScience graduates. ​

Now is the time to support and inspire women's careers in these fields. ✊ ​@GabrielleDeMic2 @CSNB14 @MelpomeniD pic.twitter.com/psEx8Yoz2D — For Women in Science (@4womeninscience) October 5, 2021

Last week, the UNESCO and L'Oréal also awarded the Cuban Society of Microbiology and Parasitology President Maria Guzman with the Women in Science Prize for her research on the dengue viral disease, which is transmitted by tropical mosquitoes.

Guzman has also played a leading role in scientific research to tackle COVID-19 in her country and internationally since she is part of the Interacademias Panel’s Advisory Group, which was created in Oct. 2020 to exchange information that contributes to COVID-19 prevention.

"I would not have been the scientist I am today without the revolutionary project of putting science at the center of development and in the function of improving the health of the people. Therefore, this award is also from the Revolution," Guzman stated.