Unesco Cuba Music Program Receives Record Number of Applications

The call launched by the Transcultura Programme for music groups from the Caribbean led to a record number of applicants from the region to this International World Music Fair, whose next edition will take place in October this year, in the city of Porto, Portugal.

A total of 58 grant applications from the Caribbean were received, of which 100% received support from the Programme to submit their proposals. Between the applications funded by Transcultura and those self-financed by the artists, a total of 108 applications were received, an unprecedented number in the history of Caribbean participation in WOMEX calls.

The joint UNESCO-European Union initiative Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity has built a strategic alliance with the World Music Expo - WOMEX

This marked a 60% increase over previous years, according to information shared by the Fair's organisers.

WOMEX is an international world music support and development project based in Berlin

Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity is a four-year Programme, funded by the European Union and implemented by the UNESCO Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean in Havana.

The final result will be known between June and July, when an independent jury announces the winning groups for live performances during the event in Porto, Portugal.

The first step was to facilitate equal access for Caribbean countries to this opportunity to conquer new markets and strengthen the inclusion and competitiveness of the cultural and creative sectors of the region in international platforms and events.