World's Cultural Ministers Attend UNESCO Video Conference

On Thursday, UNESCO is organizing a video conference attended by a hundred Cultural Ministers to analyze the sector's contribution to facing the impact of the COVID-19.

In intervals every few minutes, the ministers are sharing experiences and promoting international cooperation, the organization assures in its official Twitter account.

The virtual meeting seeks national strategies to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, particularly in the field of culture.

The ministers will show how the COVID-19 affects the artistic creation industry, cultural tourism and education.

Evidence of this is that the disease has forced the closure of museums, heritage sites, theatres, cinemas, workshops and institutions.

The impact of #COVID19 pandemic will weaken the professional, social & economic conditions of artists & cultural professionals.



Today ministers & representatives of culture sector meet to find practical solutions to address these challenges:

The Minister of Culture of Cuba, Alpidio Alonso is one of the attendees of the videoconference. He took advantage of his intervention to denounce the cruelty of the U.S. blockade against the Caribbean island.

"It is inconceivable that they should maintain their application in the current scenario of the Covid-19." The Cuban minister said.

The virtual meeting was convened by the Director General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, and was adjusted to the different timetables of continents and regions.

It is a continuation of the discussions of the forum of ministers of culture held last November 19, during the 40th session of the General Conference of the United Nations organization.