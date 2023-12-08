Arab and Islamic Peoples Raise Voice in Support of Palestine

The Yemenis endorsed the commitment to military actions until the cessation of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Arab and Islamic peoples raised their voices with banners, flags and symbols of Palestinian resistance in solidarity with Gaza after more than 60 days of siege and persistent Israeli aggression.

In the southern city of Saida, Lebanese organized by the Association of Muslim Scholars and the League of Ulema held a demonstration in support of the Palestinian people and denouncing Tel Aviv's crimes.

Under the title "America (United States) is the head of aggression," citizens of Jordan demanded an end to the genocide in the Strip in a popular march near the U.S. embassy in the capital Amman.

The governorates of Sana'a, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, Al-Jawf and Al-Mahwit in Yemen witnessed demonstrations after the traditional Friday prayers, with the slogan "We continue to support Gaza and are ready for all options."

No end in sight as death toll rises in Gaza and Israel escalates attacks.



— in pictures https://t.co/DguDVX6wRK pic.twitter.com/ddTuzShp7q — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 8, 2023

According to the pan-Arab channel Al Mayadeen, the mobilizations highlighted the operations of the Armed Forces of the Resistance in Yemen in support of the struggle of the Palestinian people.

At the same time, The Yemenis endorsed the commitment to carry out military actions until the cessation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, in Bahrain, they gathered in front of the Imam Sadiq Mosque in Duraz to express their sympathy with the courage of the people of Gaza.

The crowd also demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

Meanwhile, residents of Qatar protested in the courtyard of the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahab Mosque in Doha to condemn the Israeli occupation massacres in the coastal enclave.

From Iran, marches in several provinces, including Semnan province in the north, reiterated solidarity with the people of the Strip and the Palestinian resistance.

The Israeli Armed Forces continue on the 63rd day the genocide in Gaza with persistent bombardment, siege of hospitals, displaced centers and execution of fire belts in several areas of the territory, according to press reports.