Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Continues, Many Killed and Injured

The citizens of Jabalia were forced to bury dozens of martyrs in a mass grave inside the camp under aerial bombardment and army ground incursions.

On Thursday, according to several reports, more than 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured in Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip, which is mired in a severe humanitarian crisis affecting its 2.3 million inhabitants.

According to official data, at least 17 citizens were killed and dozens more injured, mostly children and women, following an air strike on a house in Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the coastal enclave. The house of the Al-Mashi family housed several displaced families.

Six other Palestinians were killed in a similar attack in the Shaboura refugee camp in the south of the territory.

In addition, several reports indicate that an unspecified number of civilians were killed in recent hours as a result of artillery fire on a school in Jabalia, in the northern region of the Strip.

#MiddleEast | Israeli troops shelled the besieged town of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where residents are trying to find refuge from the heaviest fighting in two months of war against Hamas. pic.twitter.com/qJhZ2jI6vU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 7, 2023

The planes also dropped phosphorus bombs on the Jabalia refugee camp, which are banned under international law.

In addition, the Wafa news agency warned of the large number of bombs dropped on the southern city of Khan Younis, one of Israel's main targets in recent days.

The Israeli Armed Forces launched a major ground operation against the town a few days ago, led by the 98th Paratroopers Division, one of its elite troops.

Official records indicate that, in recent hours, relief teams transported numerous Palestinian bodies to Nasser hospital in Khan Younis.

Several people were also reported killed by Israeli bombs in the city of Deir al-Balah. The Plestinian Ministry of Health reported today that 16,827 people have been killed, 70 percent of them women and children, while more than 44,000 people have been injured.