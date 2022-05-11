UN To Restart Cuban Resolutions Against the Blockade

On Wednesday, the Cuban Foreign Minister announced that UN General Assembly would resume the Caribbean Island's resolution against the blockade.

Bruno Rodriguez, Cuban Foreign Minister said Wednesday that the United Nations General Assembly will proceed again with the Cuban resolution requesting the end of the blockade imposed against the island by the U.S.



The Cuban Minister highlighted in his Twitter account the “necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.”

He said that this was scheduled in the provisional agenda for the 77th session of the international organization without taking it to a vote answering the Cuban proposal.

The matter has been established in the official agenda of the General Assembly, to begin next September, and to be held until the same month of 2023. The item is intended to treat the unilateral U.S. siege against the Cubans.

UN General Assembly decides proposed by #Cuba to include the topic: "Need to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States of America against Cuba" in the agenda of its 77th session#EndTheBlockade@EmbCubaNigeria @CubaMINREX @cubavsbloqueo https://t.co/nG1qMDs7G5 — Clara Pulido Escandell (@ClaraPulidoE) May 11, 2022

By official estimates, until the half of 2021, the U.S. blockade has represented more than 150 billion dollars in losses for the Cuban government.