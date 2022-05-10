Cuba Remains a Safe Destination

The spokeswoman's statements were made after being asked about the impact on Cuba's image in international markets following the explosion at the Saratoga hotel that left 43 people dead. Casal mourned the loss of human lives in the regrettable accident of last May 6.

The spokeswoman expressed her certainty that all the messages of support that Cuba has received from prominent personalities in the tourism sector in the last few days following the regrettable incident in the Cuban capital, Havana, are supportive messages backed by the confidence that Cuba is a safe destination.



Casal said that Cuba continues its recovery of the leisure industry on the heels of the Covid-19's significant impact on the country's economy through a strategy that has enabled receiving some 450 000 international travelers over the first four months of the year.

"We are going to recover and develop tourism; Cuba will continue to be a preferred destination for many," the official said.

"Nuestras instalaciones siguen prestando servicios a turistas nacionales e internacionales con la seguridad que nos caracteriza", afirma Carmen Casal Sánchez, funcionaria del Ministerio de Turismo de #Cuba pic.twitter.com/ZviDMhOBnQ — Luis De Jesús ���� (@ldejesusreyes) May 10, 2022

"Our facilities continue to provide services to national and international tourists with the security that characterizes us," says Carmen Casal Sánchez, an official of the Ministry of Tourism of Cuba.

Regarding the Saratoga Hotel incident, the designated spokesman for the Gaviota Tourism Group, Roberto Enriquez, said that the priority at this moment is the search for the three people who are still missing.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health informed that as a consequence of the gas explosion that occurred on Friday, May 6, at the Saratoga Hotel, in downtown Havana; up to 18H30 this Tuesday (local time), 43 people have died out of a total of 97 injured, of which 17 remain hospitalized, and 37 have been discharged.