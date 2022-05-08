Cuba and Mexico Presented a Joint Declaration in Havana

The declaration expresses the will to strengthen bilateral ties and the consolidation of a new stage of work.

The presidents of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, respectively, presented this Sunday the Joint Declaration between both countries, within the framework of the tour of Central America and the island that the Mexican president is carrying out.

The document signed at the Palace of the Revolution highlights the interest of both governments in promoting development in the educational, cultural, commercial and economic areas, while ratifying cooperation to face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and other disasters or epidemics.

The Mexican Head of State, in a long speech, rejected the fact that the United States has excluded Cuba, together with Venezuela and Nicaragua, from the Summit of the Americas to be held next month in Los Angeles, California.

El presidente de la República de #Cuba, @DiazCanelB, sostuvo conversaciones oficiales con el presidente de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos, @lopezobrador_ ����������.



Expresaron la voluntad de ambos gobiernos de continuar profundizando los lazos de hermandad que nos unen. pic.twitter.com/aDByRAcVO2 — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) May 8, 2022

The President of the Republic of Cuba, held official talks with the President of the United Mexican States. They expressed the will of both governments to continue deepening the ties of brotherhood that unite us.

President Díaz-Canel called on López Obrador to enhance the relationship between the two nations, and also highlighted the Joint Declaration signed by the presidents.

The Cuban leader thanked the Mexican government for its firm rejection of the blockade imposed by the United States on the island.

He also thanked Mexico's intervention in Celac to improve hemispheric relations and the efforts of López Obrador's government to declare Central America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

In his speech, Díaz-Canel expressed his gratitude for the solidarity expressed by Mexico in response to the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana, which left thirty people dead and dozens injured, in addition to severe damage to the historic building.

The top representatives from Cuba and Mexico signed agreements on trade and health issues at the Palace of the Revolution in the Cuban capital, as well as agreements on economic, financial and cultural matters.

In this regard, the Minister of Public Health of the Republic of Cuba, José Ángel Portal Miranda, and the Secretary of Health of the United Mexican States, Jorge Carlos Alcocer Varela, signed this afternoon a cooperation agreement between the two countries.

In his first activity in Havana, the Mexican president placed a wreath at the José Martí Memorial in the Plaza de la Revolución, accompanied by Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa.

Afterwards, López Obrador received the José Martí National Order, the highest distinction granted by the Cuban State, from the Cuban president.

"We recognize your valuable contributions to regional peace, the efforts you have made to strengthen the unity of our region are remarkable," said Josefina Vidal, Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs.

López Obrador arrived in Mexico City the day before at 7:30 p.m. local time from Belize, and was received at the air terminal by Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean island.