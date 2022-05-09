AMLO: Blockade on Cuba Makes US Government Look Bad

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has called on the U.S. to end more than six decades of economic blockade against Cuba.

On this matter, AMLO said on Sunday during a meeting with his counterpart from Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in the Cuban capital Havana that the U.S. government "looks bad" implementing an embargo that affects the Cuban people's well-being to make them confront their authorities.

In his speech, the Mexican President said that "if this perverse strategy were to succeed, something that does not seem likely due to the dignity to which I have referred of the Cuban people, in any case, it would turn this great grievance into a pyrrhic, vile and vile triumph, into one of those stains that cannot be erased even with all the water in the oceans."

AMLO said that respecting Cuba's sovereignty, he will continue to insist on lifting the U.S. blockade and encourage the resumption of relations between the two nations.

Referring to the Ninth Summit of the Americas, the President said that he would again ask U.S. President Joe Biden not to exclude any country from the event held next June in Los Angeles, United States. In this regard, he said: "Let the authorities of each country freely decide whether to attend this meeting, but let no one exclude anyone."

Tras su visita a #Cuba #AMLO en conferencia de prensa la calificó de provechosa. Expresó que @DiazCanelB es un presidente muy trabajador, inteligente y muy humano. Dio a conocer también los planes de que médicos cubanos reforzarán el sistema de salud mexicano.#CubaViveYTrabaja pic.twitter.com/CSQ4tnJasL — Mambí Rebelde (@YAVelzquez1) May 10, 2022

After he visited Cuba, AMLO, in a press conference, described it as profitable. He expressed that Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel is a hard-working, intelligent, and human president. He also announced plans for Cuban doctors to reinforce the Mexican health system.

The Mexican president also said in his speech that the Cuban people would demonstrate to the world that reason is more powerful than force and expressed his hope that the largest of the Antilles would be able to renew the Cuban Revolution of January 1959 in what he called "the new revolution in the Revolution."

At the end of the meeting, both Presidents Díaz-Canel and López Obrador signed a joint declaration reaffirming the commitment of the two countries to strengthen their historical relations.