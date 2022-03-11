UN Security Council To Discuss BioArms Production In Ukraine

Russian soldiers found traces of eradication operations of dangerous pathogens such as anthrax and cholera when they started the special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At the request of the Russian government, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will meet on Friday to discuss the U.S.-funded manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine.

The Russian mission to the UNSC recalled that their country’s soldiers found traces of eradication operations of dangerous pathogens such as anthrax and cholera when they started the special military operation on Feb. 24.

“Scientific data showed that the testing of such pathogens in animals prompted changes in the behavior of birds in Ukraine," the Mission highlighted, stressing that the international community deserves to know if all materials produced at these facilities were effectively destroyed.

On Tuesday, the United States recognized its support to biological programs developing in Ukrainian laboratories. However, it denied that such an initiative had military purposes.

“We are working with the Ukrainian army on how it can prevent these research materials from falling into the hands of the Russian forces,” Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland insisted, recalling that most of the bio-labs are located near the Russian border. Despite this, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky alleged that the Russian military spread rumors of the pathogens manufacturing to defend its geopolitical interests. “I am the president of a decent country and a decent people. No one is developing any chemical or mass destruction weapons in my territory,” he stated, stressing that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not considered the evidence presented by Russia.