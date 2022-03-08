    • Live
News > Ukraine

Russia: Ukraine Stands in the Way of Evacuation

  • Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's Chief Negotiator for Peace Talks with Ukraine. March. 8, 2022.

    Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's Chief Negotiator for Peace Talks with Ukraine. March. 8, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@lanavecomunica

Published 8 March 2022 (7 hours 32 minutes ago)
Opinion

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's Chief Negotiator for Peace Talks with Ukraine, warned that Ukrainian military forces hinder civilian evacuations.

The Russian politician stated on Monday that Moscow created a safety environment to evacuate Ukrainian people by means of humanitarian corridors, but military forces from Ukraine interfered disturbing the transfer, the diplomat said.    

RELATED:
Russia Denounces Ukraine at UN Over Humanitarian Corridors

Medinsky disclosed that the only explanation is that the Ukrainian Government does not keep a rein on the military forces in the cities under siege and far away areas of the country.

He pointed out that Moscow has met its pledge of respecting the suspension of combat for about five to seven hours a day. However, people remain in the cities because military forces in those regions do not permit them to leave to use them as human shields, he also notified.  

The official remarked that Russia would maintain the humanitarian corridors open every day for several hours, noting that the ceasefire would be respected.  

Nevertheless, the Russian headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine informed Tuesday that the country proclaimed a ceasefire after 10:00 hours, local time, and opened humanitarian corridors in different cities.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
