Russia: Ukraine Stands in the Way of Evacuation

The Russian politician stated on Monday that Moscow created a safety environment to evacuate Ukrainian people by means of humanitarian corridors, but military forces from Ukraine interfered disturbing the transfer, the diplomat said.

Medinsky disclosed that the only explanation is that the Ukrainian Government does not keep a rein on the military forces in the cities under siege and far away areas of the country.

He pointed out that Moscow has met its pledge of respecting the suspension of combat for about five to seven hours a day. However, people remain in the cities because military forces in those regions do not permit them to leave to use them as human shields, he also notified.

Ukrainians boarded buses to flee the besieged eastern city of Sumy, the first evacuation from a Ukrainian city through a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russia after several failed attempts in recent days.

The official remarked that Russia would maintain the humanitarian corridors open every day for several hours, noting that the ceasefire would be respected.

Nevertheless, the Russian headquarters for humanitarian response in Ukraine informed Tuesday that the country proclaimed a ceasefire after 10:00 hours, local time, and opened humanitarian corridors in different cities.