Putin: Russian Economy Will Adapt to the Pressure of Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine would prove to be self-defeating and Moscow would continue to meet its contractual energy obligations.



Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Thursday that the economy of the Eurasian nation will adapt and resist the pressure of the coercive measures imposed after the start of the special military operation for the defense of Donbas in Ukraine.

The head of state added that Russia's countermeasures and actions will help it to increase its independence.

At a meeting with members of his cabinet, the head of state recalled that the pressure of sanctions has always existed, but said that although now they have "a more extensive character and create certain problems and difficulties for us, the economy is adapting to this new situation".

Moreover, the Russian president stressed that the result of this will be an increase in the country's "independence, autonomy and sovereignty".

Speaking with his government, Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the West is seeking to blame Russia for its own mistakes with the imposition of sanctions. He does admit the sanctions are causing 'problems' but says the country will recover.https://t.co/X3flQUk9BR pic.twitter.com/jyupqBUJX5 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 10, 2022

On the hostility of Western countries against Russia, the president stressed his conviction that sanctions against his country have been implemented in any case.

He also recalled that many of the measures imposed against the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) remained in force even after its dissolution.

With regard to the withdrawal of several foreign companies from the Russian market, the President approved the idea of introducing an external management of these companies and added that the domestic market is not closed to negotiate with partners.

The Russian head of state expressed confidence that, thanks to foreign partners and leading domestic companies, the country will achieve the goals set in the economic sector.