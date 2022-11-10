UN Human Rights Urges To Stop Forced Deportation of Haitians

The current violence crisis in Haiti does not allow for a safe return, said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk.

Given the continued forced returns of Haitians, the official called on "all countries in the region, including the Dominican Republic, to stop the deportation of Haitians."

According to the UN High Commissioner, "the incessant armed violence and systematic human rights violations in Haiti do not currently allow for the safe, dignified and sustainable return of Haitians to their country of origin."

In this regard, Türk reiterated his call "to all countries in the region, including the Dominican Republic, to stop the deportation of Haitians" and urged the authorities to prevent xenophobia, discrimination, and intolerance.

"I also call on the authorities of the Dominican Republic to redouble their efforts to prevent xenophobia, discrimination, and related intolerance based on national, racial or ethnic origin, or immigration status," Türk said.

UN Human Rights Chief @volker_turk reiterates call for deportations to #Haiti to stop. Forced returns of Haitians from the #DominicanRepublic are continuing despite a critical situation in Haiti that does not allow for safe returns: https://t.co/TYztzY3snd pic.twitter.com/U85afHSSD9 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) November 10, 2022

Earlier this month, the UN High Representative warned of the country's humanitarian and human rights crisis, describing it as the worst in decades. Lack of governance, armed gang violence, food insecurity, including a recent cholera outbreak, mark Haiti's critical situation.

"Haiti is on the brink of the abyss. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. While urgently combating violence is a priority, Haiti's future and sustainable recovery require urgent and sustained action to address the root causes of this multifaceted crisis and the Government's strong commitment to accountability and the rule of law."