Politician Eric Jean Baptiste Assassinated in Haiti

Eric Jean Baptiste was able to reach the hospital, but he did not survive his wounds and doctors declared him dead shortly after.

Armed groups operating in the Laboule 12 suburb, southeast of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, shot dead political leader Eric Jean Baptiste on Friday night.

The haitian political leader Eric Jean Baptiste's, former presidential candidate and secretary general of the Rally of National Progressive Democrats (RDNP) party, vehicle was riddled with bullets in Laboule, an affluent area of the capital, now under the influence of gangs.

"The horrific murder of political leader Eric Jean Baptiste and his bodyguard has once again thrown the Haitian nation into turmoil. We strongly condemn this heinous crime against this patriot, this moderate politician committed to change," Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on his Twitter account.

A former presidential candidate who led a political party in Haiti has been shot to death in Port-au-Prince.

The politician is the most recent victim of the wave of violence that is shaking Haiti and keeping the capital under siege. In the same area, former deputy Yvon Buissereth was murdered and then burned, and last January two journalists met the same fate in the region while reporting on insecurity.

"The heinous murder of my friend Eric Jean Baptiste, leader of the RDNP, is a heavy blow to the Haitian political class. The nation has lost a true patriot, a sincere and big-hearted man who loves his country immensely," tweeted Senate President Jospeh Lambert.

For his part, economist and former governor of the Central Bank, Fritz Jean, pointed out that the machinery of death spares no one and it is time to put an end to it.