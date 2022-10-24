Caritas Warns of Violence in Haiti

The wave of violence in Haiti has left four Caritas facilities in the country ransacked and unable to function.

On Monday, the humanitarian organization said that between September and October, four Caritas facilities were attacked and completely ransacked, leaving them unable to function.

In a statement, the organization denounced the acts of vandalism stating that, as a result, its staff at the national office and the ransacked facilities, "remain at home, trying to work remotely despite serious connection problems with the two main communication networks."

According to Caritas, the difficulties have worsened in the last three months. "We will have to take into account the evolution of the situation to resume activities properly," said the organization, noting that the work is hampered in a context of fuel shortages and insecurity.

During September and October, units in the South department, Gonaïves (northwest of the Artibonite department), Port-de-Paix (northwest) and Jacmel (southeast) were sacked.

Cuatro sedes de Caritas en Haití fueron atacadas y saqueadas por completo entre septiembre y octubre, informó este lunes la organización humanitaria, lo que repercute negativamente en el trabajo, paralizado a nivel técnico sobre el terreno.#NoticiasDNNInternacionales pic.twitter.com/KBCJ9wussz — Dominican News Network (@dominicannewsn) October 24, 2022

Significant damage to the looted facilities is reported. Food For The Poor warehouses storing food and non-food items for the cyclone season were also looted.

These acts of vandalism occurred in the midst of a socio-political and economic crisis in the country, which is also facing a resurgence of cholera. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), 37 people have died from the disease.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned of the risk of a health catastrophe in Port-au-Prince in the face of a crisis marked by fuel shortages, violence and the resurgence of cholera.

Faced with the reduction of services in the vast majority of Haiti's hospitals due to the lack of fuel, MSF called for a prompt response.

"We will not be able to run our medical structures for more than a few weeks if we do not have access to fuel" (...) "Without clean water and without treatment and good waste management, the risk of an increase in disease is very high."