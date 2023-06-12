UN “Deplores Heinous Attacks” on Displaced People in DR Congo

"This cycle of violence must end. We are calling for collective efforts to pacify the conflict in the Ituri province..."

On Monday, the United Nations (UN) condemn the attacks on forcibly displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) by non-state armed groups.

On Monday, according to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), in Ituri province, armed attackers carried out the assault resulting in the deaths of at least 45 people, including kids and women.

In a press release, the UNHCR said that 12 people were burned alive as their shelters were set ablaze during the attack.

"UNHCR deplores in the strongest terms these heinous attacks against vulnerable civilian populations," said Valentin Tapsoba, director of UNHCR's Regional Bureau for Southern Africa.

"This cycle of violence must end. We are calling for collective efforts to pacify the conflict in the Ituri province so that the Congolese people can return to their homes and their livelihoods and live in peace," Tapsoba added.

Today armed men attacked a camp for displaced people in Lala, Ituri Province. They killed at least 45 people including women and children; 12 were burned alive in their shelters.



Every day in Eastern DRC civilians are displaced, raped, murdered.



No further comments are needed. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) June 12, 2023

Moreover, the UNHCR reiterated its call for all actors involved to respect the civilian and humanitarian nature of displacement sites and ensure the safety and well-being of displaced populations.

According to official data and several UN statements, these acts of violence have resulted in the loss of innocent lives and the mass displacement of vulnerable individuals and families.

The UNHCR has also stated that the resurgence of violence in the region is deeply concerning and underscores the urgent need for sustained efforts to address the causes of conflict and promote lasting peace and stability.