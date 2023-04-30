Senegal Reports 1st Death From Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever

The CCHF virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks. The virus is primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals.

On Saturday evening, Senegal's Ministry of Health announced that the first patient has died of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in the West African country.

The patient was admitted to Dalal Jam hospital (Dakar suburb) after his diagnosis was made by the Institut Pasteur of Dakar, following the examination of a sample.

The competent services have been deployed to identify the 84 contacts of the deceased person in order to ensure their follow-up.

Meanwhile, 73 animals made up of cattle, sheep and goats have been investigated, and no other case of Crimean Congo hemorrhagic fever has been detected for the time being in Senegal, the Health Emergency Operations Center said.

Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As a preventive measure, the health authorities recommend, among other things, frequent hand washing with soap and water, treatment of places with ticks, and the use of veterinary services for the treatment of tick-bearing animals.

The case-fatality rate of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever can range from 10 percent to 40 percent of affected individuals, according to health services.