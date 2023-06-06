DR Congo: Satisfaction of President’s Visit to China

"Many things were done on the sidelines of this visit..."

On Monday, the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has expressed satisfaction with the advancements accomplished during the state visit conducted by President Felix Tshisekedi to China at the end of May.

At a joint press briefing, Patrick Muyaya, spokesman for the government, and Christophe Lutundula, the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, alongside Nicolas Kazadi, Finance Minister, expounded upon the significance of the trip, which had been notably classified as "historic" by Kinshasa.

"Many things were done on the sidelines of this visit, in particular the signing of several memoranda between the two countries," Patrick Muyaya said.

During the diplomatic visit spanned from May 24 to 29, the two nations declared the enhancement of their mutual association from a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The vice prime minister underscored the prospect of a mutually beneficial alliance between Kinshasa and Beijing, citing various industries, most notably the digital economy, that hold considerable promise.

The Minister of Finance of the DRC, Nicolas Kazadi, affirmed that the principal objective of their delegation's visit to China was to fortify the existing bilateral ties.

"We had to breathe new life into this cooperation, which is extremely important. China today is one of the main economic players on a global scale and the leading investor in the DRC. We, therefore, have a major partner," Kazadi said.