UN: DR Congo Heavy Rain Death Toll Rises to 443

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that the official death toll in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has reached 443 following sustained emergency response efforts to address the ongoing heavy rainfall.

According to the OCHA, numerous individuals are wounded, while several others remain unaccounted for due to the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in early May. Rescue and response personnel are urgently requesting heavy equipment to excavate and to bury the deceased individuals, particularly in the Kalehe region within the eastern territory of South Kivu province.

"Other top priorities are shelter and relocation of survivors, food assistance and fixing roads and bridges, so we can reach people affected," OCHA said.

According to OCHA, more than 3,000 houses and schools serving more than 9,000 children are damaged.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the territory of Kalehe, in Bushushu, Red Cross agents search for bodies under the rubble.

Furthermore, according to OCHA, a minimum of 17,000 individuals have been provided with aid services such as food, medical treatment, shelter, and emotional support since May 10.

Humanitarians supplied a daily quantity of over 50,000 liters of potable water to affected communities.

Bruno Lemarquis, UN humanitarian coordinator in the DRC, destined 3 million U.S. dollars from the Humanitarian Fund towards reinforcing the ongoing operations.