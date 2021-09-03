UN Coordinator Rampolla Meets Venezuelan Electoral Authorities

The CNE president pointed out that independent experts have been auditing the machines, software, and transmission systems that will be used in the elections.

On Friday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) President Pedro Calzadilla received the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Venezuela Gianluca Rampolla, with whom he discussed technical aspects of the Nov. 21 subnational elections.

During their meeting, Calzadilla mentioned that 64 percent of preparatory logistics activities for the upcoming electoral event have been successfully completed, as previously planned.

“The schedule has been met on time," he said and recalled that the audits of the final national electoral roll ended two weeks ago and yielded "stimulating and impeccable results such as those required by an election."

It has also been approved the preliminary roll of the Indigenous peoples’ elections, which will take place on November 26. The CNE president mentioned that the pre-electoral control operations continue even at this time through the audit of the voting system software.

Calzadilla also pointed out that independent experts have been auditing the machines, software, and transmission systems that will be used in the elections.

On Thursday, to further facilitate the participation of social and political organizations in the next subnational elections, the CNE granted a third 24-hour extension for the nomination of candidates. Because of the extension of the deadline, the process to choose the place of the candidates on the electoral ballots will be carried out between Sep. 9 and 11.

The CNE president also welcomed the beginning of the negotiations between President Nicolas Maduro's delegates and the Venezuelan opposition that is taking place in Mexico from today until Monday.