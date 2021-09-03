Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Dialogue in Mexico

Representatives of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition delegates resumed their process of dialogue in Mexico City on Friday.
During the new round of dialogues, the Bolivarian government's representatives will propose the discussion of topics such as the devolution of 31 tons of gold bars held in the United Kingdom and US$8 billion in frozen funds.
They will also demand the lifting of the U.S. blockade against the Venezuelan economy, which has lost revenues of about US$30 billion since 2015. The Netherlands, Russia, Bolivia, Turkey, and Norway are backing the dialogue process, which will last until Monday.
From Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, the Venezuelan government and the opposition held a first round of negotiations which ended with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Besides establishing the need for the lifting of economic sanctions, this document rejected any form of violence against the Venezuelan State and its legitimate government.
The opposition politicians also committed themselves to defend the national economy, recognize the support of third countries to the dialogue process, and to take part in the November subnational elections.
Previously, instead of participating in the democratic processes called by the Venezuelan authorities, former lawmaker Juan Guaido and his supporters chose to initiate actions to destabilize President Maduro, who was reelected in 2018.
Since then, however, Guaido's political goals have been weakened as scandals broke about his corrupt acts. Currently, only 4 percent of Venezuelans believe him, according to Meganalisis pollster.