Venezuelan Government and Opposition Resume Dialogue in Mexico

President Maduro's delegation seeks the devolution of 31 tons of gold bars held in the United Kingdom and US$8 billion in frozen funds.

Representatives of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and opposition delegates resumed their process of dialogue in Mexico City on Friday.

During the new round of dialogues, the Bolivarian government's representatives will propose the discussion of topics such as the devolution of 31 tons of gold bars held in the United Kingdom and US$8 billion in frozen funds.

They will also demand the lifting of the U.S. blockade against the Venezuelan economy, which has lost revenues of about US$30 billion since 2015. The Netherlands, Russia, Bolivia, Turkey, and Norway are backing the dialogue process, which will last until Monday.

From Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, the Venezuelan government and the opposition held a first round of negotiations which ended with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Besides establishing the need for the lifting of economic sanctions, this document rejected any form of violence against the Venezuelan State and its legitimate government.

Since 2015, the United States approved a Decree that provides legal bases for the application of sanctions against Venezuela; it has been drastically applied against the country, which led to an unprecedented crisis in the Nation. @ONU_es @jaarreaza #AlexSaabFirme pic.twitter.com/RkR8QPB0cf — Soy Aitana (@AitanaCorcega) September 1, 2021