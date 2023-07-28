UN Chief Demands Niger’s President "Immediate Release"

Stop obstructing the democratic governance of the country and respect the rule of law"

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, as the world body is suspending humanitarian operations in Niger due to the situation in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres urged those detaining Bazoum to release him "immediately and unconditionally."

"Stop obstructing the democratic governance of the country and respect the rule of law," he added.

Furtheremore, Guterres also said he spoke to Bazoum on Wednesday to express the UN's full solidarity. "I don't know exactly where he is, but he was detained," Guterres said, adding that "he told me he was well, but he told me that the situation was very serious."

I strongly condemn the unconstitutional change of government in Niger, announced on 26 July.



President Bazoum has been detained & I'm concerned for his safety & well-being.



Those involved in this deplorable act must release him with immediate effect & without any precondition. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 27, 2023

During a daily press briefing, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres said humanitarian operations are currently on hold in Niger "given the situation" there.

"The problem on the air right now is that our humanitarian flights cannot fly within the country, which means that our humanitarian operations are suspended," Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, Niger is already facing a complex humanitarian situation, noting that violence by armed groups, both in the country and its neighbors, has increased the concerns over civilian protection and has also aggravated food insecurity.