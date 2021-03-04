UN Calls for Peaceful Subnational Elections in Bolivia

On Sunday, around 7.3 million Bolivians will elect 4,962 new authorities, 583 of whom are departmental, 27 regional, and 4,352 municipal.

In order to consolidate the democratic process in Bolivia, the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday called for a peaceful and safe subnational electoral process, which is set to take place on March 7

The multilateral institution highlighted that "important lessons" and "concrete progress" were observed in the 2020 presidential elections. Nevertheless, it pointed out that the subnational elections will be more complex due to the number of political organizations, candidates, and logistical operations.

"We note with satisfaction that, throughout Bolivia, from La Paz to Santa Cruz, from Tarija to Pando, the electoral calendar has been fully complied with, several electoral dialogues have been held, and electoral observers have been accredited," the United Nations said.

"We urge political and social actors and citizens... to re-edit the exemplary, peaceful, transparent, and safe Election day of October 18, 2020," it adds.

Bolivia, Cochabamba gubernatorial election, Ciesmori poll:



Sánchez (MAS, left): 59.0% (-4.2)

Paredes (Sumate, right|conservative): 15.2% (+6.0)

J. Flores (UPC, centre-right): 9.1% (-)

...



+/- vs. Feb 11



Fieldwork: Feb 15-22

Size: N/A#Bolivia #Cochabamba pic.twitter.com/LtZzTm1TpA — America Elects (@AmericaElige) February 26, 2021

Observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) will monitor the elections.

The subnational elections for the period 2021-2026 will complete the political cycle that began with the 2020 elections in which president, vice-president, and lawmakers were elected.