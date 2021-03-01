Luis Arce Rejects Doctors Strike Amid Vaccination Campaign

"What we are seeing is that these doctors may not be up to the challenge of what it means to face the pandemic today; the people need doctors committed to their people and not doctors committed to their pockets and personal interests," Arce remarked.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce rejected the strike that some medical unions maintain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The people need doctors committed to their people instead of doctors committed to their pockets," the president said during the opening of the vaccination campaign in La Paz.

On February 28, the medical union decided to extend their strike for another 15 days as they oppose the Sanitary Emergency Law, which reinforces the state's role on health services, both public and private, and bans the paralyzation of these services.

Pdte. Luis Arce repudió la decisión de médicos y trabajadores en salud de ampliar por 15 días la huelga para exigir la anulación de la Ley de Emergencia Sanitaria que sus dirigentes consensuaron con el Gobierno antes de su aprobación. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/UreDAarwTw — Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR) March 1, 2021

"Luis Arce repudiated the decision of doctors and health workers to extend for 15 days the strike to demand the annulment of the Health Emergency Law that their leaders agreed with the Government before its approval."

"We repudiate and exhort the doctors who insistently want to enter into absolutely political mobilizations because the arguments they have raised are outdated in practice, in fact," the Bolivian president said.

"What we are seeing is that these doctors may not be up to the challenge of what it means to face the pandemic today; the people need doctors committed to their people and not doctors committed to their pockets and personal interests," Arce remarked.

The Health Council (Conasa) had asked the government to annul the law even after its leaders discussed it with the government before its approval.