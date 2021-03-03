Bolivia: Political Campaigns Close Ahead of Regional Elections

The latest national polls show that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) is expected to sweep the elections.

Bolivia's political movements on Wednesday will close their campaigns ahead of the March 7 regional elections for governors, mayors, and councils.

From now until Sunday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) will prohibit the transmission of proselytizing messages by parties or social movements. If the norm is violated, infractors will be fined

Likewise, the media seeking to influence the people in favor of any political party will be disqualified from broadcasting propaganda in the next electoral process.

The substitution of candidacies due to death, permanent physical impediment, or mental incapacity will also be prohibited.

On Sunday, Bolivians will go to the polls amid the second wave of contagions. "Electoral authorities will guarantee strict health measures and they will be agile to avoid agglomerations outside polling stations," the TSE stated.

"MAS has made an impressive comeback... it is the one and only political party with a physical presence in every municipality, region, and culture," journalist Oliver Vargas said.