UN Calls for Investigation Into Human Rights Violations in Jujuy

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) demanded an investigation into possible human rights violations committed during demonstrations in the Argentine province of Jujuy.

OHCHR's representative for South America, Jan Jarab, called in a statement for a prompt investigation by provincial and national authorities into "all indications of rights violations in the context of the demonstrations against constitutional reform in Jujuy."

Jarab urged "a constructive and intercultural dialogue that guarantees the effective participation of indigenous peoples and all stakeholders, to overcome the crisis through democratic and institutional channels."

According to the official, the Jujuy Constitution approved and sworn in on June 20 at the behest of the provincial governor, Gerardo Morales, "presents inconsistencies with international human rights standards, opening space for setbacks in terms of peaceful assembly."

��@ONU_derechos pide reducir tensiones y evitar retrocesos tras aprobación de reforma constitucional en la provincia de #Jujuy. "Hacemos un llamado urgente al diálogo constructivo e intercultural", señaló jefe regional Jan Jarab.



UN Human Rights calls for reducing tensions and avoiding setbacks after approval of constitutional reform in Jujuy province. "We urgently call for constructive and intercultural dialogue," said regional head Jan Jarab.

The UN Human Rights Office found improper use of force by police officers in the context of demonstrations. It reported the arrests of protesters, indigenous leaders, a provincial legislator and journalists, and hindrances to the work of human rights activists.

At least 170 people were injured and 68 others were detained on June 20 in Jujuy during the repression of the demonstrations that took place in the vicinity of the Legislature, where the controversial reform was approved.

President of Argentina condemns the repression in Jujuy

The current situation in the northwestern Argentine province was repudiated by President Alberto Fernández in an official statement from the Casa Rosada. He called on the Government of Jujuy to summon "the indigenous communities and all social actors to find ways of dialogue to overcome the conflict that has been provoked by anti-democratic actions."

"The acts of repression and state violence that have occurred in Jujuy are inadmissible in our democratic life. The conflict generated by the government of Jujuy has reached such a point that, for the first time in a long time, something that has happened in our country has provoked the alert and condemnation of international organizations," said Fernández.

The president urged "Governor Gerardo Morales to comply with international human rights standards. This president is not asking him to do so; it is our people and the world that is demanding an end to state violence in Jujuy."

Fernandez said he will instruct the Ministry of Justice to request the unconstitutionality of the articles "that violate the National Constitution and international covenants."

If the violence does not stop, the national government will initiate legislative and judicial actions to guarantee compliance with human rights in the province, the Argentinean leader said.