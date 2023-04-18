US SouthCom Gen. Richardson Visits Argentina

Richardson discussed with the Argentine Defense Minister the importance of cooperation strategies in areas of common interest, such as disaster assistance.

On Monday, General Laura Jane Richardson, the head of the U.S. Southern Command (SouthCom), arrived in Buenos Aires, where she met Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Taiana and General Juan Martin-Paleo, the head of the national Army Joint Staff.

In the meeting with Martin-Paleo, Richardson discussed the importance of regional security and cooperation strategies in areas of common interest, such as international peacekeeping operations and disaster assistance.

Meanwhile, Taiana and Richardson reviewed current agreements between Argentina and the United States and the hierarchy of both countries’ Armed Forces.

"Argentina is a key contributor to regional security and world peacekeeping," the SouthCom tweeted. Recently, U.S. authorities have shown concerns over the strengthening of relations between China and Latin American countries.

EVO MORALES: "With the return of Argentina and Brazil to UNASUR, our region strengthens its geopolitical gravity in the face of the US, which has governments that believe God put them there to rule the world. The 200 years of the ill-fated Monroe Doctrine must begin the… pic.twitter.com/iQo3d7Zf6U — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) April 10, 2023

On Monday, Argentine Salas Miracle Front members protested in front of the Defense Minister against the visit of Richardson, whom they accused intends to increase the influence of the Pentagon and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Latin America. “Richardson’s visit is due to the interest of the White House in plundering natural resources from our region, which is rich in lithium,” protesters argued under the slogan "Homeland yes, colony no.” "With these resources, the United States seeks to stop the collapse of its economic power, which countries’ denial to continue to trade in dollars threatens,” they stressed.