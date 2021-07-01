UN Adviser Warns of Situation of Indigenous Peoples in Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed allegations of violations of Indigenous peoples' rights and accusations of genocide.

At the last meeting of the Human Rights Council, the United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Wairimu Nderitu expressed his concern about the violations of the rights of Indigenous Peoples in Brazil and Ecuador.

"In the Americas region, I am particularly concerned about Indigenous peoples. In countries like Brazil and Ecuador, I call on governments to protect communities at risk and ensure justice for crimes committed," she said.

In May, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was denounced for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC). Among the complainants were the leaders of the Roani People, the NGO Conectas, and the Arns Commission, which is made up of renowned Brazilian jurists.

The Indigenous Missionary Council advisor Paulo Lugon Arantes highlighted the importance of the reference to Brazil in the report presented by Nderitu.

"Now the Brazilian government has received an 'early warning' message from a UN specialized agency on genocide... It is a technical and harsh warning. If Brazil does not reverse the scenario of atrocities, it will reinforce the complaints filed at the ICC, lead to the filing of new complaints, and expose itself to other international mechanisms that demand accountability," he said.

NÃO DÁ MAIS PRA ESPERAR! É FORA, BOLSONARO JÁ!!!



Em defesa do serviço público, do SUS, dos direitos dos povos indígenas, das universidades e por nossa sobrevivência, retornaremos às ruas!



�� Em Manaus o ato ocorrerá no dia 3 de julho, a partir das 15h, na Praça da Saudade. pic.twitter.com/5YnBriFE6W — Juventude Manifesta Amazonas (@manifesta_am) June 30, 2021

The meme reads, "Can't wait any longer! Bolsonaro out now! For our survival and in defense of public services, health system, Indigenous rights, and universities. We will go back to the streets! In Manaus, the event will take place at the Saudade Square, starting at 3 p.m., on July 3."

As usual diplomatic practice, the Bolsonaro administration has downplayed allegations of violations of Indigenous peoples' rights and accusations of genocide. This time, however, its defensive strategy seems to take a slight turn

The far-right president seeks to protect himself against possible international prosecution. His intention was evidenced in recent exchanges of telegrams between the governments of Brazil and Israel, which were related to a possible complaint in the Court of the Hague.

The Brazilian Foreign Affairs Ministry asked the United Nations for the right of reply in order to be able to report on what national institutions are doing with respect to violations of the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Its objective is to position internationally the idea that there is an adequate and expeditious treatment of the problems, especially in the Amazon Basin.