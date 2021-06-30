Bolsonaro Says He Won't Be Defeated by Senate Inquiry

Social movements, advocates, parties, and politicians from a broad spectrum submitted on Wednesday a "super request" for impeachment against Bolsonaro amid a series of scandals that have emerged during the Senate probe.

On Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he would not be taken down by a Senate inquiry on his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social movements, advocates, parties, and politicians from a broad spectrum submitted on Wednesday a "super request" for impeachment against Bolsonaro amid a series of scandals that have emerged during the Senate probe.

����Movimientos sociales, sindicatos, partidos de izquierda y algunas figuras de centro y derecha presentaron un "superpedido" unificado de impeachment contra Bolsonaro. Reúne acusaciones de los más de 120 pedidos anteriores y recientes denuncias por corrupción. Citan 24 crímenes. pic.twitter.com/3Q5OjT60ZJ — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 30, 2021

"Social movements, unions, left-wing parties and some figures from the center and right presented a unified "super request" of impeachment against Bolsonaro. It gathers accusations from the more than 120 previous requests and recent allegations of corruption. They cite 24 crimes."

Last week, the Health Ministry's import division's chief, Luis Ricardo Miranda, testified before the Senate that he had been pressured to authorize the import of Indian pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine and pay $45 million upfront to a third company. According to the official, he requested Bolsonaro to launch an investigation, but the far-right president covered the deal.

The Fora Blsonaro movement summoned for another nationwide demonstration to demand impeachment on July 3. Meanwhile, seven out of the 11 Senate committee members said to Associated Press that following the prove, they will vote to demand Bolsonaro be charged on prevarication.