Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Occupy TV Towers in Sao Paulo

On Wednesday, 30 leaders of the Guarani-Mbya people occupied the television transmission towers located in Sao Paulo's Jaragua park to protest against the possible approval of a bill that will affect Indigenous peoples' rights.

The protesters will remain there praying that the Supreme Court rules against that bill. They demand that lawmakers and ministers respect the “right to life and land”, which the Brazilian constitution guarantees since 1988.

Currently, President Jair Bolsonaro is promoting actions so that the lawmakers approve norms that limit the validity of the demarcations to Indigenous territories that the Brazilian state has been carrying out for decades.

If these intentions succeed, the far-right politician could accelerate a process of privatization of those Amazonian lands that could be desirable for companies focused on the extraction of natural resources.

Indigenous peoples mobilized peacefully in Brazil against laws that will undermine their rights & destroy the Amazon. They were met with tear gas & rubber bullets. We call on @ClimateEnvoy & The @WhiteHouse to speak up for #IndigenousRights! Take action at https://t.co/dtMS2nrtSt pic.twitter.com/ELPgNzdJka — Amazon Watch (@amazonwatch) June 24, 2021

The Amazonian Indigenous peoples also protest against the appointment of Joaquim Pereira Leite as the new environmental minister since this politician is part of a clan of coffee growers that established a legal dispute over a piece of territory controlled by the Jaragua people.

The Sao Paulo demonstration is part of the “Fight for the Land”, a campaign that began with the establishment of a camp near the Three Powers Square in Brasilia on June 8.

In this place are concentrated members of the Indigenous communities that are supporting the protests through roadblocks across the country.

