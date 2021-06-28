Brazilians To Mobilize Against Bolsonaro on July 3

On June 30, the Chamber of Deputies will receive an impeachment request against Bolsonaro.

The government of Jair Bolsonaro braces for another national demonstration summoned for July 3 as the Fora Bolsonaro Front announced that it would back the streets to demand the resignation of the far-right president.

"The struggle of the masses is the decisive element in opening the process of Bolsonaro's impeachment. We want to use the rally on July 3 to send a message to the President of the (Lower) Chamber, Arthur Lira," the representative of the national coordination of the Landless Rural Workers Movement and Frente Brasil Popular João Paulo Rodrigues explained.

El 30/6 la Corte Suprema realizará un juzgamiento clave sobre el futuro de la demarcación de tierras indígenas. Mientras cientos de indígenas acampan en Brasilia, las protestas se extienden por Brasil. Esta mañana en Río de Janeiro, registro de @Midia1508: pic.twitter.com/5kcvygdsAF — Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR) June 28, 2021

"On 6/30, the Supreme Court will hold a key judgment on the future of the demarcation of indigenous lands. As hundreds of indigenous people camp in Brasilia protests spread across Brazil. This morning in Rio de Janeiro."

On June 30, the Chamber of Deputies will receive an impeachment request against Bolsonaro as officials advance a Senate inquiry into the federal government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Iago Montalvão, the National Students' Union president, "the new facts show more concrete elements in a case of corruption in Bolsonaro's government and even reinforces its genocidal nature because it was corruption with vaccines to save lives."

