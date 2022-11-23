UK Top Court Rules Against Scottish Independence Vote Bid

"Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced," First Minister Sturgeon said.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the approval of the UK parliament.

"The Scottish Parliament does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence," said Robert Reed, president of the UK Supreme Court.

A referendum held in 2014 saw voters reject Scotland's independence, but Scottish nationalists argued that the subsequent Brexit, which a majority of Scottish voters opposed, changed the game on Scottish independence.

Since parties that advocate Scotland's independence became the majority in the Scottish parliament in 2021, the Scottish government has doubled down on the independence bid. It announced earlier this year that it wanted to call a referendum in October next year.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the Supreme Court ruling on a second independence referendum confirms that the "notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership" is no longer a reality.





Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was disappointed by the ruling and that it makes case for independence.

"While disappointed by it, I respect ruling of UK Supreme Court - it doesn't make law, only interprets it. A law that doesn't allow Scotland to choose our own future without Westminster consent exposes as myth any notion of the UK as a voluntary partnership & makes case for Indy," she tweeted.

"Scottish democracy will not be denied. Today’s ruling blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence - but in a democracy our voice cannot and will not be silenced," she added.