Scots: 'Leave a Light on for Scotland Because We’ll Be Back'

Thousands of Scots Friday took to the streets to ask the European Union (EU) to "Leave a Light on for Scotland" because they want to stay within the European integration agreement.

On the day of the withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reiterated that her government will demand that an independence referendum be held this year.

She will ask the Electoral Commission to pronounce on whether it would be appropriate to use the question "Should Scotland be an independent country?", which was already used in the 2014 pro-independence referendum, to convene a new popular consultation.

In the coming months, the Scottish Government will publish documents with the necessary information for people to take an informed position on the independence of their country.

In 2019, the Scottish Parliament passed a law that allows its compatriots to organize a referendum to decide on the permanence or separation of their country from the United Kingdom.

This decision will be inconsequential if the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintains his refusal to transfer the legal powers that would allow a regional congress to make decisions like that.

���� Europe is leaving the light on for Scotland.



�� We don't need to be dragged out of the European Union by Boris Johnson and his Brexit obession.



✍️ Join the SNP today and help us fight for Scotland to decide our own future: https://t.co/Y3aAaWSS15 pic.twitter.com/DqlTzSGiAw — The SNP (@theSNP) January 28, 2020

Sturgeon, who believes that this refusal cannot be sustained indefinitely, said that if a consultation is not achieved this year, it will be done after the autonomous elections of May 2021

Based on that perspective, she urged the Scottish pro-independence movement to win "the political argument" by convincing those who remain undecided and those who voted "No" in the 2014 referendum, in which 55 percent of the Scots rejected their country's separation from the U.K.​​​​​​​

Currently, however, population preferences could have changed substantially due to the negative economic implications that Brexit could carry.

On Friday, thousands of people demonstrated the strength of the pro-independence proposal​​​​​​​ in Edinburgh, where ​​​​​​​the flag of the European Union will remain at the entrance of the Scottish Parliament.​​​​​​​