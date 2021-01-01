Scotland To Return To the EU Soon, First Minister Sturgeon Vows

She confirmed her willingness to fight for an independent Scotland to rejoin the European community bloc.

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon asked the European Union (EU) to "keep the light on" because "Scotland will be back soon."

The pro-independence politician tweeted that message after the Brexit transition period expired at 23:00 GMT on December 31.

From that moment on, Scotland's trade relations and travel regulations with EU countries began to be ruled by the guidelines agreed in the new agreement announced by the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 24.

The Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) leader confirmed her willingness to fight for an independent Scotland to rejoin the European community bloc.

In her tweet, Sturgeon includes an image with the words "Europe" and "Scotland" intertwined by an icon of a heart, an image that had already been projected on the side of the European Commission headquarters building in Brussels.

As the transition ends and the UK exits the EU, Scotland leaves a promise for Europe ���� Scotland is right here, with you �� #ScotlandIsNow pic.twitter.com/ZPLZMlRlv2 — Scotland Is Now �������������� (@Scotland) January 1, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, a group of activists gathered outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to demonstrate against the end of the transitional period for Britain's departure from the EU.

The "Yes for EU" event brought together Scottish people who showed their "sadness" and "outrage" at the separation between London and Brussels.

One of them, Morag Williamson, said that the Scots "do not want to leave the European family but are being dragged against their will."

