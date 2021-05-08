Historical Pro-Independence Vote in Scotland's Election

Results released Saturday confirm that Scottish pro-independence forces won this week the highest majority ever in Scotland’s Parliament, thus paving the way for another referendum on recovering its sovereignty after over 300 years of English dominance.

The ruling Scottish National Party secured 63 of the 73 constituency seats contested, while its allies of the Green Party won five, allowing for an outright majority for independence-oriented forces in the 126-strong Parliament composed of Constituency and Regional seats proportionally distributed. The pro-union Labourites achieved two seats, and the Conservatives two.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has called her party's election results "a historic achievement". She added that a referendum on independence is now "a matter of fundamental democratic principle”, setting the course for a clash with the Conservative-led British government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has flatly rejected a new referendum. In 2014 the majority of Scottish voters rejected independence, but the proposal has acquired new strength after the UK’s exit from the European Union, which most Scots feel damaging to their interests.

The SNP’s 85% vote is the highest for one single party in Scotland’s history, and the highest in the UK for the past 50 years.