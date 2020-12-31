UK MPs Nominate Cuban Doctors for Nobel Peace Prize

The petition was signed by Paula Barker, Ian Byrne, Kim Johnson and Dan Carden, legislators for Liverpool.

The Cuba Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom announced Thursday that four more members of the British Parliament have nominated the Cuban doctors for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

According to a message spread through Twitter, MPs from Liverpool Paula Barker, Ian Byrne, Kim Johnson and Dan Carden joined other MPs and academics from the UK who had previously formally nominated the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade from Cuba for the award.

The online petition, published by the solidarity campaign on its website, had accumulated by November’s end, more than 6,400 signatures of legislators, academics, judges and other actors who can nominate candidates for the recognition.

That petition and the messages on social networks that complement it underscore that, since last March to date, more than 4,000 Cuban doctors, nurses and technicians have volunteered to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thank you to 4 Liverpool MPs @PaulaBarkerMP @IanByrneMP @KimJohnsonMP @DanCardenMP who have formally nominated Cuba's Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. Please add your name to our open letter here https://t.co/SbnQnrs0xT #CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/FSYwCkZws4 — Cuba Solidarity (@CubaSolidarity) December 31, 2020

The text emphasizes that they are members of the Henry Reeve International Medical Brigade, which has treated more than four million people and saved more than 93,000 lives worldwide since its formation in 2005 by the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz.

The campaign call highlights that, "while the world faces a global health crisis," Henry Reeve members reinforced Cuban health workers who were already providing medical collaboration in 40 countries.

Cuba's friends in the United Kingdom have shown gratitude for the medical contingent that has deployed a "selfless humanitarian work saving lives and promoting friendship and cooperation among nations.”