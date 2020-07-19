Filmmaker Michael Moore Voices Support for Cuba's Doctors

U.S. filmmaker Michael Moore is one of many U.S. and Cuban artists and personalities participating in this weekend’s virtual Concert for Cuba in support of the valiant efforts of Cuban doctors in their mission to assist 34 nations in their fight against COVID-19.

Around 60 Cuban and U.S. performers can be seen on Concert for Cuba, which is being held July 18th and 19th during which many have also added their voice to the campaign calling for a Nobel Peace Prize for the Henry Reeve Medical Brigade.

“I’m grateful to all the musicians who are participating tonight and others to honor not only all the healthcare workers around the world who have put their lives at risk, to save lives during this pandemic, but especially the Cuban healthcare workers who have travelled literally around the globe to provide their assistance to those in need.”

The director of Fahrenheit 9/11, Bowling for Columbine and Capitalism: A Love Story tweeted that having spent months helping pandemic relief efforts in the U.S., he was “participating in the virtual celebration to thank the thousands of Cuba healthcare workers who’ve gone around the world to heal the sick.”

Another pleasant surprise at Concert for #Cuba Mr Michael Moore ⁦@MMFlint⁩ explains why this initiative makes a lot of sense for people from both countries pic.twitter.com/EdnET3BSU3 — José Ramón Cabañas (@JoseRCabanas) July 19, 2020

The Flint, Michigan native is a long-time vocal critic of the United States healthcare system and proponent of universal healthcare.

The ills of the for-profit system was exposed in his 2007 film “Sicko” where Moore compared the corrupt U.S. healthcare industry to that of Canada, with its universal healthcare system, and the treatment said to be guaranteed to prisoners of U.S.-occupied Guantanamo Bay.

The organizing committee of the cubanobel.org site, which has collected nearly 30,000 signatures at the time of this publication, says that it seeks to show what global solidarity looks like and to expose U.S. attempts to discredit Cuba’s internationalists healthcare program.