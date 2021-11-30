UK MI6 Fears Chinese and Russian Advances in the Field of AI

Great Britain's spy chief warns that Russia and China will change the world's geopolitical structure by mastering artificial intelligence.

The head of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), Richard Moore, in his first speech this Tuesday since taking office in October 2020, has expressed concern over technological advances by Beijing and Moscow that he believes will reshape the world's geopolitical structure over the next decade.

"Our adversaries [China and Russia] are investing money and ambition in mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology because they know that mastering these technologies will give them an advantage," Moore has said.

After highlighting China's economic and military advances over the past 40 years, the senior British official confessed that Western intelligence agencies fear that Beijing could master all key emerging technologies within decades, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics.

He also stressed that "adapting to a world affected by China's rise is MI6's top priority.

The Pentagon plans to allocate $885 million to develop artificial intelligence to better combat Russia's and China's military technological advances.

According to Richard Moore, who became MI6 chief in 2020, technological progress over the next decade will outpace every technological advance made in the last centuryhttps://t.co/1JZlSUwEqq — WION (@WIONews) November 30, 2021

Speaking at the Institute for Strategic and International Studies think tank, the MI6 chief has also stressed that Chinese and Russian intelligence agencies are rushing to harness the power of a range of sophisticated technologies, sometimes at a faster pace than in the West.

The West, including the UK, is constantly concerned about all the advances made by China and Russia in the development of artificial intelligence, as well as hypersonic missiles, anti-satellite and killer satellites, swarms of drones, highly maneuverable military warheads, laser beams and high-speed rail guns, among others.

In the same vein, in a report published last March, the U.S. National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence insisted that Washington needs "significant change" to keep up with countries such as China and Russia in the field of artificial intelligence.