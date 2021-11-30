Putin: The West Has Forced Russia to Develop Hypersonic Weapons

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday during the plenary session of the "Russia Calling!" investment forum that his nation has been "forced" to develop hypersonic weapons in the face of Western actions that threaten it.

Putin said that relations between the West and his country in the 1990s of the last century were "almost idyllic." But "things have reached the point where (NATO) missile defense systems are now deployed in Poland and Romania." For that reason, "we were forced to start developing hypersonic weapons. This is our response."

The president trusts that common sense and responsibility will prevail in the West so that the established limits are not violated. He specified that deploying attack complexes in Ukraine would mean crossing a red line.



In view of this, the Kremlin wonders, "And what should we do? Then we will have to create something similar in relation to those who threaten us in this way. And we can do it now."

As announced by the leader, at the beginning of 2022, the new hypersonic sea missile, Mach 9, will enter into service in his country's Armed Forces. He commented that the relevant tests have already been successfully carried out and the missile's flight time is five minutes.