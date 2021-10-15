Russia and China Hold Joint Naval Manoeuvres in Sea of Japan

These exercises seek to deepen Russian-Chinese strategic interaction and increase cooperation and friendship between their armed forces.
On Thursday, Russian and Chinese authorities launched the “2021 Joint Sea” military exercise in the Sea of Japan. They will conduct a series of attack drills and maneuvers to counter possible assaults.
RELATED:
Russia: Vladimir Putin, Undecided About Re-Election Run In 2024
The Russian Army specified that the joint maneuvers will take place between Oct. 14 and 17. The Russian Navy will use the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev, the Project 877 submarine, several warships, and a rescue tug.
The Chinese warships include the destroyers Kunming and Nanchang, the corvettes Qinzhou and Luzhou, a diesel submarine, a supply ship, and a rescue vessel.
In addition, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent to the exercise site 12 aircraft and helicopters from the Pacific Fleet Naval Aviation and the Chinese Navy.
�� Briefing by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria #Zakharova, October 14, 2021.— MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) October 15, 2021
��#Lavrov
��#EWF
��#Afghanistan
��#Ukraine #Donbass
��#RussiaJapan
��#RussiaUS
��#RussiaNorway #Arctic
��#EU #Sanctions
��#Belarus
��#NagornoKarabakh
Read in full ➡️ https://t.co/brkafXqHrN pic.twitter.com/ywi96H7Zql
In their maneuvers, both countries will practice joint tactical maneuvering and mine countermeasures for naval groups. They will also hold artillery firings against sea targets and hunt down and block a notional enemy’s submarine in a designated area.
These exercises seek to deepen Russian-Chinese strategic interaction of forces and increase cooperation and friendship between their armed forces.
The latest China-Russia military exercise took place in Ningxia in August. On that occasion, the Chinese army used HQ-17 defense missiles, which were can shoot down "all types of aerial threats", including stealth fighter jets, uncrewed combat aircraft, and cruise missiles.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Iran's FM, Hossein Amirabdollahian, arriving in Moscow on Tuesday, said the government of President Ebrahim Raisi is ready to quickly expand ties with Russia based on a foreign policy that seeks the same across the region. pic.twitter.com/dvHuzh16Px— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 7, 2021