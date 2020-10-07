U.S. Military Chiefs Linked To the White House in Quarantine

There is a growing list of individuals in Trump's orbit known to have contracted COVID-19.

Members of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, including Chairman Mark Milley, are in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, as infections linked to the White House continue to grow.

The news emerged Tuesday afternoon after the Coast Guard announced its vice commandant, Admiral Charles Ray, who attended meetings with other senior military leaders at the Pentagon last week, had tested positive for the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said and added that "No Pentagon contacts have exhibited symptoms and we have no additional positive tests to report at this time."

In addition to Milley, Vice Chairman John Hyten and several other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a panel of high-ranking U.S. military officers who advise U.S. President Donald Trump on military issues, have also reportedly entered quarantine.

"There is no change to the operational readiness or mission capability of the U.S. Armed Forces," Hoffman said. "Senior military leaders are able to remain fully mission capable and perform their duties from an alternative work location."

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller, senior advisor to President Trump, and several others have joined a growing list of individuals in the president's orbit known to have contracted COVID-19, which included his confidants, campaign and White House aides, allies on Capitol Hill, and journalists covering the White House.

"Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating… Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine," Miller said.

Democrats are demanding more information and transparency from the White House around details of recent events that may have led to the infection of Trump and others.

"The White House's opaque, secretive handling of its super-spreader event is a public health threat," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted. "The outbreak which hospitalized Trump and infected numerous WH staff, 3 Senators, and more has yet to be fully contained."