President Trump and His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

White House advisor Hope Hicks, who is infected with the new coronavirus, was on the presidential plane during the trip to the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

The U.S. President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump Thursday tested positive for COVID-19.

The presidential couple get tested for COVID-19 after one of Trump’s closest advisors, Hope Hicks, was diagnosed with the virus.

This 31-year-old woman traveled aboard the Air Force One to Cleveland, Ohio, where Trump took part in the first election debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden. She and also flew with the U.S. president to a rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Hicks experienced symptoms of coronavirus on the flight back to Washington from Minnesota and was instantly isolated on the presidential airplane.

This “moon set” illuminated my morning drive to the hospital. It made me think about what we learned from President Trump’s (+) covid test. 4 items:

-frequent testing is not enough to protect us

-we must mask up!

-socially distance!

-practice great hand hygiene!

Life is precious! pic.twitter.com/S5Nb5GsUdU — Kim Eagle (@keaglemd) October 2, 2020

Although the 74-year-old U.S. president is in the age range with the highest risk of COVID-19 complications, he was last seen yesterday in the White House and appeared to be in good health.

White House spokesman Judd Deere shared a memo from Trump's physician, Sean Conley, who informed the president and his wife are both well and plan to remain in the White House during their recovery.

Trump's health condition impacts directly on the U.S. presidential campaign as his agenda was completely changed by suspending all events he had planned outside the White House.

The President has been heavily criticized for his management of the pandemic as his country has reported 7,497,256 COVID-19 cases and 212,694 deaths so far, which makes it the United States the world's most affected country by the pandemic.